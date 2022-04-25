City of San Francisco Sues 4 Companies Accused of Feeding Opioid Crisis

A big trial began Monday in San Francisco that lots of other cities and even states will be watching.

The city is suing four companies it accused of feeding the opioid crisis that is sweeping the country. This just days after a major bust of illicit fentanyl dealers in the Bay Area that puts, essentially, an exclamation point on the issue.

City Attorney David Chiu said the companies his office is suing in U.S. District Court have cost San Francisco billions of dollars and thousands of lives, by essentially “peddling” pain killing opioids, prescribed by doctors.

"We will be presenting a lot of evidence about their marketing strategies, their false and deceptive statements with regards to doctors and patients,” said Chiu. “The fact that they knew that they were flooding our streets and yet did nothing about it."

The lawsuit includes two manufacturers, Teva and Allergan, which is now owned by AbbVie, a drug distributor Anda, and retailer Walgreens.

NBC Bay Area reached out to all the companies named in this lawsuit but have not heard back.

Without admitting any wrongdoing, Teva and AbbVie have already settled with other states for hundreds of millions of dollars.

San Francisco Recovery Advocate Tom Wolf said these kinds of lawsuits are important. Ge saud the addiction to over prescribed pharmaceutical opioids has led to the crisis we're now seeing in the streets.

"There is a direct connection to what happened 20 to 25 years ago and what's happening today on the street,” said Wolf. “And it's just been made worse by the invention of illicit fentanyl."

This weekend, a special task force led by the Alameda County Sheriff's Department busted a prolific dealer and confiscated more than 92 pounds of illegal fentanyl.

It was a major operation but deputies and officers involved know it's unfortunately just a drop in the bucket.

"Did we disrupt the supply chain of fentanyl in the Bay Area? We would say we did not,” said Lieutenant Ray Kelly. “We would equate this to shutting down one gas station in a particular city, there are several other gas stations that people can go to."

Still, law enforcement says they’re trying to go after mid and upper-level dealers in these types of investigations.

Wolf stresses the Bay Area and state need to focus just as hard on getting treatment for those who are addicted.