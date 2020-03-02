Chris Matthews Announces Retirement, Mutually Parts Ways With MSNBC

Chris Matthews, one of the longest-tenured voices at MSNBC, announced his retirement during Monday’s night’s airing of his talk show, "Hardball."

Matthews, 74, said he and MSNBC had mutually agreed to part ways. The decision followed a series of events that resulted in criticism of the host’s statements about Bernie Sanders, African-American lawmakers, and comments he had made to female journalists and coworkers.

"I’m retiring," Matthews said. "This is the last 'Hardball' on MSNBC."

Matthews was due to retire in the near future with the events of the past week playing a factor in the timing of the move, an MSNBC spokesperson said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com