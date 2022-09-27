A Robot Will Make the Tortilla Chips at a California Chipotle Location Starting Next Month

If you’ve ever wanted to try food made by a robot — now’s your chance.

A Chipotle location in Fountain Valley, Calif., just south of Anaheim, will be the first restaurant to try out the chain’s autonomous kitchen assistant, affectionately called “Chippy."

The robot will cook and season the restaurants tortilla chips beginning next month.

Chipotle announced earlier this year it would be rolling out the robotic technology to allow restaurant employees to “focus on other tasks.”

The restaurant chain announced Tuesday a location in Fountain Valley in Orange County would be the first one equipped with the robot.

Chipotle will eventually decide on a national rollout after hearing from staff and guests on the technology.

“Chippy” was created by Miso Robotics, a Pasadena, Calif. based automation company.

The robotic kitchen assistant was first tested at Chipotle’s innovation hub in Irvine.

"To ensure we didn't lose the humanity behind our culinary experience, we trained Chippy extensively to ensure the output mirrored our current product, delivering some subtle variations in flavor that our guests expect,” said Nevielle Panthaky, Chipotle’s vice president of culinary, said in March.

Chipotle operates two locations in Fountain Valley — 17150 Brookhurst Street and 18951 Brookhurst Street. It’s unclear which restaurant location will test the robot.

To learn more about the company’s kitchen assistant, click here.

