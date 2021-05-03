chase

Officers Block Driver to End Chase From Long Beach Into Southern Orange County

A spike strip damaged one of the Ford hatchback's tires during the morning freeway chase.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A chase that began early Monday in southern Los Angeles County continued on freeways in Orange County before officers blocked in the hatchback.

The chase began near the 105 and 405 freeways when officers tried to pull over a driver for speeding.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The silver hatchback reached speeds around 100 mph in the Long Beach area, but slowed after a spike strip damaged the driver's side front tire. The driver exited the freeway in the Laguna Woods area.

U.S. & World

Immigration 8 hours ago

US Begins Reuniting Some Families Separated at Mexico Border

Boat capsize 23 hours ago

4 Dead, 25 Injured When Boat Capsizes Off Point Loma Coast

The driver tried to make a U-turn, but officers boxed the car in on the 73 Freeway near Alicia Parkway. The driver was removed from the car and arrested.

Details about the driver's identity were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

chaseLong Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us