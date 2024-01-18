Food & Drink

Burt's Bees ranch, buffalo sauce flavored lip balms sell out in one day

The limited-edition lip balm flavors include: Hidden Valley Ranch, crunchy celery, fresh carrot, and buffalo sauce

By Eric Mullin and Holley Ford

Burt's Bees

If you want to try Burt's Bees's new lip balms that taste like ranch dressing or chicken wings, you'll have to wait.

Just one day after announcing its partnership with Hidden Valley Ranch to create four lip balm flavors, they've sold out, according to the Burt's Bees website.

That means customers who didn't snag the limited-edition lip balm quickly will have to join a waitlist because they're out of stock. The collab lip balm comes in packs of four with one of each flavor: Hidden Valley Ranch, crunchy celery, fresh carrot, and buffalo sauce,

The lip balm was available for purchase while supplies last on the Burt's Bees website. One pack costs $11.99.

https://twitter.com/HVRanch/status/1747692434757169225

The partnership of Burt's Bees and Hidden Valley Ranch comes after the two brands made an April Fools' Day post on social media about ranch-flavored lip balm in 2022.

"This all started with an April Fools social post featuring Hidden Valley Ranch lip balm. Fans responded so enthusiastically," Burt's Bees general manager Mariah Eckhardt said. "So, for an exciting, limited release, we're bringing together two fan favorites -- Burt's Bees lip balm and Hidden Valley Ranch. This delightfully unexpected union comes just in time for dry lip season and game day." 

