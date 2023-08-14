Downtown LA

Body of woman found wrapped in plastic at home near downtown LA

A resident reported a gas odor and found the body wrapped in plastic, police said.

By Jonathan Lloyd

The body of a woman was found wrapped in plastic Monday morning at a home near downtown Los Angeles.

Police responded at about 1 a.m. to the 2200 block of Wall Street. The woman died at the scene just southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Details about her identity and a cause of death were not immediately available.

Authorities responded to the home after a resident reported a gas odor and found the body wrapped in plastic. The woman appeared to be in her early 20s, police said.

