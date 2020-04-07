Black Business Pioneer Earl Graves Sr. Dies at 85

Earl Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise magazine and an iconic entrepreneur in the African American business community, died Sunday after a prolonged battle with Alzheimer's disease. Graves Sr. was 85.

Graves' son, Earl "Butch" Graves Jr., confirmed his father's passing in a post on Twitter.

At 9:22pm this evening, April 6, my Father and Hero Earl Graves Sr., the Founder of @blackenterprise, passed away quietly after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. I loved and admired this giant of a man, and am blessed to be his namesake. LOVE YOU DAD! pic.twitter.com/UoerizfX8a — Earl Butch Graves Jr (@EarlButchGraves) April 7, 2020

"I loved and admired this giant of a man, and am blessed to be his namesake," said Graves Jr. on Twitter.

It is with profound sadness that we share news of the passing of Black Enterprise Founder Earl G. Graves Sr. earlier this evening, April 6, at the age of 85. We will evermore celebrate his life and legacy, in this, our 50th Anniversary Year, and beyond. pic.twitter.com/N7aall81gb — Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise) April 7, 2020

Born in 1935 in Brooklyn, New York, Graves graduated from a Morgan State University with a B.A. in economics, served two years as an officer in the Army, and held jobs in law enforcement and real estate. In 1965, he joined the staff of U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy as his administrative assistant. According to Black Enterprise when Kennedy was assassinated in 1968, Graves decided to start a publication that would provide African Americans with the pathway to go into entrepreneurship.