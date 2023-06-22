Birch Aquarium is now home to a scenic ‘Blue Beach'

What to Know Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography

La Jolla

Find the outdoor location on the south side of the aquarium, near the beloved Shark Head photo opp; special pop-up events are planned for Blue Beach

EXPLORING AN UNDERWATER CANYON? There are fanciful and fictional ways to do so, through movies and books and even your dampest daydreams. You can also view a line-up of compelling nature videos or shows or pore over the pages of a science textbook, the kind that reveals just how deep the ocean is beneath all of those silvery waves. But standing on a large sunlit (or foglit) space that delves into bathymetry, giving people an instant sense as to how deep an ocean canyon truly might be? That seems like something rather special. A special place is now home to this bathymetric display, one that gives guests an idea about the depths of the canyons near La Jolla. And that city? It's a giveaway: We are, of course, talking about Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, which is now home to the picturesque and science-cool Blue Beach.

THE LARGE OUTDOOR FLOOR MURAL... reveals canyon depths in various shades of blue, but it is also a place for games, special events, and, oh yes, Shark Head, the aquarium's popular stand-inside-a-shark-mouth photo opp. Special happy hours, which are a-ok for families, will pop up on select summer dates beginning July 10, giving Blue Beach visitors a chance to admire the mural as well as the authentic ocean views just beyond. "I hope that our community leaves Blue Beach feeling relaxed by the ocean but also pleasantly surprised by what they’ve learned, from the wonders of La Jolla's deep underwater canyons to the uniqueness of our annual leopard shark aggregations," said Director of Exhibits, Megan Dickerson. "We've now created a space where our community can learn and play together within view of the ocean that we are so inspired to protect."

THE SUMMER HAPPY HOURS... are included with admission, but food and drink are additional.