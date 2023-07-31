Placer County

Big-rig crashes, spills 20 tons of chocolate across California highway

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A big-rig crashed, caught fire and spilled 40,000 pounds of chocolate on Interstate 80 in Placer County, according to Cal Fire.

The crash, first reported by KCRA, occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on westbound I-80 in Colfax, Cal Fire said.

According to reports, the trailer caught fire and became separated from the tractor before crashing.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was contained to the truck's trailer.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Placer CountyCaliforniaInterstate 80
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us