Music & Musicians

Bésame Mucho music festival in Los Angeles is canceled

The festival was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Dodger Stadium.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Getty Images

Bésame Mucho, the 2024 music festival that was set to take place in December at Dodgers Stadium has been canceled, according to event organizers.

In a social media post on Monday, it was announced that the festival would no longer take place. A reason for the cancellation has not yet been confirmed.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

“We are heartbroken to share that due to circumstances beyond our control, this year’s Bésame Mucho festival in Los Angeles will no longer take place. We take great pride in our annual celebration of exceptional music and culture, connecting generations in a way no other event can,” the social media post stated.

The festival was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Dodger Stadium.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Some of the artists and groups confirmed to perform included Shakira, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull, Banda MS and Los Tigres del Norte.

“After working tirelessly all year to bring you another unforgettable show in December, we are deeply disappointed to share this news. Tickets purchased from front gate tickets will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment in as little as 30 days,” the post said.

Ticket holders who may be seeking help can visit the ticketing support website at contact.frontgatetickets.com.

U.S. & World

Pakistan

Pakistani troops killed as protesters storm barricades demanding the release of jailed ex-PM Imran Khan

Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill's citations from police encounter outside Dolphins' stadium dropped

This article tagged under:

Music & Musicians
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us