Food & Drink

Beat the summer heat with these nutritionist-approved treats

California Live’s Danielle Nottingham learns cool recipe ideas for those warm summer months from Registered Dietician, Ashley Hawk. From a tangy twist on grapes to a fun fruit pizza, Ashley shares simple and healthy snacks that will become staples in your rotation.

Sour Patch Grapes Recipe

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Ingredients—

  • 2 cups grapes
  • 1 tbsp lemon juice
  • 1 tbsp lime juice
  • 2 tbsp sugar
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Method—

  1. Wash grapes, and remove stems.
  2. Pour into a large bowl, add lemon juice, and stir to coat the grapes.
  3. Stir in sugar so the grapes are evenly coated.
  4. Place the fruit on a plate lined with parchment paper.
  5. Eat right away, or my favorite way is to freeze the sour patch candy grapes until frozen.

Fruit Pizza Recipe

Ingredients—

  • Sugar Cookie Dough of choice 
  • 8 ounces reduced-fat cream cheese
  • ½ cup low-fat plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 tablespoons sifted confectioners' sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup sliced strawberries
  • 1 kiwi, peeled, halved and sliced
  • 1/2 cup blueberries

Method—

  1. In a preheated oven bake the cookie dough in either individual cookies or one large cookie according to directions and allow it to cool.
  2. To prepare topping: Beat cream cheese, yogurt, confectioners' sugar and vanilla in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until smooth.
  3. Spread the mixture evenly over the cooled crust.
  4. Decoratively top with strawberries, kiwi and blueberries and other fruits.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us