Bail Denied for Windsor Hills Crash Suspect

The suspect accused of killing six people in a violent car crash in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles has been ordered to remain jailed without bail Monday.

Prosecutors previously asked the judge to keep Nicole Linton, the driver charged in a deadly crash at a Windsor Hills intersection, locked up until trial.

Linton has asked the court for release on bail and on Friday the LA County District Attorney’s office responded with several startling new revelations about the case.

When bail was denied, Linton was visibly shaking in court.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She is next due in court Oct. 26 to be arraigned.

Prosecutors in Los Angeles have asked a judge to keep the woman charged with killing six people in a car crash in Windsor Hills locked up until trial. Eric Leonard reports for the NBC4 News on Sept. 9, 2022.

Prosecutors compared her to a race car driver and say there’s substantial evidence that the crash back on Aug. 4 was deliberate.

The motion just filed on Friday lays out the reasons prosecutors say it would be inappropriate, and would endanger the public, if the judge reduced bail for Nicole Linton, or allowed her to be released for any reason.

It disputes Linton’s defense attorneys who last month claimed that Linton suffered some sort of lapse in consciousness before the wreck.

Prosecutors say that the electronic data recorder in Linton’s car showed that five second before the crash, she was moving at 122 miles per hour. In the five seconds leading to the crash, she was fully pressing the accelerator, and reached 130 mph when she hit the cars at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson, prosecutors alleged.

They also alleged that the car’s data also shows she held the steering wheel steady as she sped towards the intersection.

Linton’s defense attorneys have asked for her to be released citing Linton's medical and mental health issues.