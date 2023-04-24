1-Year-Old Baby Girl Shot While Riding in a Car in Oakland

A 1-year-old girl was shot Monday while riding in a car in Oakland, police said.

The shooting was reported in the area of 12th Avenue and East 15th Street around 6:15 p.m. The girl was riding in a red sedan that pulled up to a fire station.

Firefighters rendered aid before an ambulance took her to the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds, firefighters said. The condition of the 15-month-old child is unknown.

"So I just hear people screaming and stuff, and I hear banging so I just ran out ,and I just seen the camera right here," said Abdul Farahn.

The cameras at Saba Gift Market caught the car carrying the wounded child as it rolled up to fire station No. 4 on International Boulevard, and its frantic passengers screamed for help.

"I run out and, yeah, I see the baby," said Farahn. "She was on the floor, and they were putting like I think CPR maybe for her so she could breathe."

Police did not say if it was a random or targeted shooting and had no information about possible suspects.

No other details were immediately available.