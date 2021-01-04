weather

Avalanche Warning, Winter Weather Advisory for Lake Tahoe

The service says a storm moving into the Tahoe Basin on Monday will bring heavy snow and gale-force winds that will create dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry.

By Associated Press

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued an avalanche warning and winter weather advisory for much of the Sierra Nevada, including Lake Tahoe into Tuesday morning.

The service says a storm moving into the Tahoe Basin on Monday will bring heavy snow and gale-force winds that will create dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry.

The first winter storm brought rain, snow and even hail to Southern California. There was also a traffic build up throughout the region, especially on mountain roads as families headed towards the snow. Christine Kim reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2020.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 4 a.m. Tuesday for the Tahoe area as far south as Mammoth Lakes and as far north as Portola and Susanville, California.

As much as 18 inches of snow is expected at elevations higher than 7,000 feet, with 2 to 8 inches below 6,000 feet. Winds could be gusting as high as 55 mph and more than 100 mph at times over Sierra ridges.

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Some States Start Paying $300 Unemployment Boost While Others Lag

coronavirus 6 hours ago

As Covid Cases Surge in California, Hollywood Pauses TV Production

The heaviest snow is expected between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, with bands of snow showers continuing into the evening.

The service says travel could become very difficult. Strong winds could down trees limbs and power lines.

Snow could fall at rates up to 2 inches per hour north of Tahoe, causing localized whiteout conditions over mountain passes at times.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

weathersnowLake Tahoe
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us