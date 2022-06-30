At Least 14 Dead in Russian Missile Attack on Odesa Residential Buildings

Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 14 people, authorities reported.
Video of the pre-dawn attack showed the charred remains of buildings in Odesa.
A spokesman for the Odesa regional government, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on the Telegram messaging app that 14 people died and another 30 had been injured.
The assault comes after Russian forces withdrew from Snake Island, a key Black Sea island, on Thursday, potentially easing the threat to Odesa. But they kept up their push to encircle the last stronghold of resistance in the eastern province of Luhansk.
