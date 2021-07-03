11 Suspects Now in Custody Following Armed Standoff Off I-95 in Mass.: Police

All remaining suspects involved in an hours long armed standoff with police off Interstate 95 in Massachusetts on Saturday morning have been taken into custody, state police said.

All 11 suspects had been taken into custody and were being transported for booking, police said. Two of the 11 suspects were apprehended earlier in the morning.

Sweeps were also conducted of the suspects' two vehicles and the woods and were cleared before being processed for evidence, police said.

The group of heavily armed men refused to comply with police Saturday morning north of Boston, prompting I-95 to be closed and shelter-in-place orders for residents of Wakefield and Reading. Police lifted the shelter-in-place orders shortly after the suspects were taken into custody.

The highway was shut down between Lynnfield and Stoneham, with Massachusetts State Police asking drivers to avoid the area.

"We have several armed persons accounted for at this scene on Rt 95. They are refusing to comply with orders to provide their information and put down their weapons," state police said on Twitter.

Hours later, the suspects surrendered to police and were arrested "without incident," authorities said.

Wakefield police said the incident began when about eight men fled into the woods from a traffic stop on Route 128 near Parker Road shortly after 1a.m. They were "heavily armed" with handguns and rifles and "claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws," a statement said.

Police from state and local municipalities including Reading, Wakefield, and Stoneham were involved in the response.

The scene, from a distance, looking northbound on Rt 95/128. https://t.co/WXEWjCvmdk pic.twitter.com/kkY3nHkJbt — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

State Police Col. Christopher Mason said the men identified themselves as being part of a group known as Rise of the Moors. The group's website describes them as "Moorish Americans dedicated to educating new Moors and influencing our Elders."

Police said the men said they were traveling from Rhode Island to Maine for "training."

“Their self-professed leader wanted very much known their ideology is not anti-government,” Mason said. “Our investigation will provide us more insight into what their motivation, what their ideology is.”

Mason said at a press briefing Saturday morning that a state police cruiser on patrol on I-95 in Wakefield around 1:30 a.m. observed two vehicles stopped in the breakdown lane with their hazard lights on.

The trooper stopped to assist the motorists and saw that they were attempting to refuel their vehicles. There were eight to 10 men outside their vehicles, and the trooper noticed they were wearing “tactical or military style” uniforms, including tactical vests and body cameras. Some of them had long rifles, others pistols or some combination of both.

"You can imagine, 11 armed individuals standing armed with long guns slung on an interstate highway at 2 in the morning certainly raises concerns, and is certainly not consistent with the firearms laws that we have here in Massachusetts," said Mason.

Mason said the trooper asked the men for their driver’s and firearms licenses, and the men said they didn’t have them. The trooper then called for backup, and other state and local police responded to assist.

At some point, Mason said a number of the men took off into the woods with their firearms. A perimeter was quickly established and two of the men were arrested, one of whom was armed.

Authorities in Wakefield, Massachusetts say hostage negotiation teams are working with the armed men to de-escalate the situation.

The FBI Boston Division said Saturday that it was "fully engaged" with its state and local partners, but said it had no further comment on the situation given that it was still ongoing.

Initially, Wakefield police said the men appeared to be contained in the wooded area that intersects with I-95. But NBC10 Boston news crews encountered police further up North Street in Wakefield searching wooded and non-wooded areas.

The shutdown of the major highway came on a busy holiday weekend, when many people were expected to travel.

I-95 southbound reopened shortly before 11 a.m., but authorities say police activity is expected to continue in the area throughout the day.

The MBTA commuter rail was also impacted by the police operation. All Haverhill trains were operating as express between North Station and Ballardvale and making all stops between Ballardvale and Haverhill, the agency tweeted Saturday morning. To accommodate the ongoing police activity, the agency provided shuttle buses between North Station and Reading.