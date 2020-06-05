Unemployment Rate Falls to 13.3%, US Adds 2.5 Million Jobs

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3% in May from 14.7%, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy in the wake of the viral pandemic.

Economists had forecast the government would report employers shed 8.5 million more jobs last month on top of 21.4 million lost in March and April.

The May job gain suggests that businesses have quickly been recalling workers as states have reopened their economies.

"These improvements in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it," the report said.

Other evidence has also shown that the job market meltdown triggered by the coronavirus has bottomed out. The number of people applying for unemployment benefits has declined for nine straight weeks. And the total number of people receiving such aid has essentially leveled off.

President Donald Trump cheered the news with several posts on Twitter.

Really Big Jobs Report. Great going President Trump (kidding but true)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Still, Friday's report noted that job losses continued to rise for those not on temporary layoffs, increasing by 295,000 in May to 2.3 million.

The overall job cuts have widened economic disparities that have disproportionately hurt minorities and lower-educated workers. Though the unemployment rate for white Americans was 12.4% May, it was 17.6% for Hispanics and 16.8% for African-Americans.

Even with the surprising gain in May, it may take months for all those who lost work in April and March to find jobs. Some economists forecast the rate could remain in double-digits through the November elections and into next year.

