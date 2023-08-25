An abducted woman was rescued after slipping a note to a customer at a gas station, police say

A missing Arizona woman who was allegedly kidnapped by a man posing as an Uber driver was rescued after she passed a chilling note to a customer at a gas station begging for help, authorities said Thursday.

The woman, who was abducted Monday in the Phoenix area, was reunited with her family after authorities arrested Jacob Wilhoit, 41, Wednesday on charges of threatening, aggravated assault, unlawful imprisonment, kidnapping and other crimes, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Wilhoit has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said the woman was allegedly abducted after Wilhoit — wearing a wig — posed as a ride-share driver and picked her up at a car dealership around 7 a.m.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Wilhoit allegedly restrained the woman as they drove to Las Vegas and spent the night at a park, the sheriff's office said.

When they stopped at a Chevron station in Seligman, about 170 miles north of Phoenix, the woman slipped the handwritten note to a customer.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com