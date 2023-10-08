Americans killed in Hamas attack, U.S. official confirms

Several United States citizens are among the dead in Hamas attack on Israel and ongoing hostilities since yesterday, a National Security Council spokesperson said today.

"We can confirm the deaths of several U.S. citizens," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery."

The exact number of dead, and a number for injured Americans, were unavailable.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com here.

President Joe Biden made remarks on Saturday after a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas.