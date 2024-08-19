Amber Alert

Amber Alert issued for children, ages 2 and 4, reported missing in Vermont Knolls

Willow and Wyman Bryant are believed to be with a 39-year-old woman and 53-year-old man in a 2008 Buick Enclave with paper license plates.

CHP-generic-patrol-car-road-0815
NBC 7

An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 2-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy who were reported missing last week in Los Angeles' Vermont Knolls area.

The children were allegedly taken by a man and a woman at about 3 p.m. Wednesday from the area of Vermont Avenue and West 83rd Street in Los Angeles.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

According to the California Highway Patrol, the children, Willow and Wyman Bryant, were allegedly taken by Tiffany Bryant, 39, and David James, 53. They were believed to be traveling in a champagne-colored 2008 Buick Enclave with paper license plates.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Amber Alert
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us