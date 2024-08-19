Amber Alert issued for children, ages 2 and 4, reported missing in Vermont Knolls

An Amber Alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 2-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy who were reported missing last week in Los Angeles' Vermont Knolls area.

The children were allegedly taken by a man and a woman at about 3 p.m. Wednesday from the area of Vermont Avenue and West 83rd Street in Los Angeles.

AMBER ALERT - Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura, Kern, Imperial and San Diego Counties Last seen: Vermont Avenue, and W. 83rd Street, Los Angeles@LASDHQ

IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/BMEv4huKC9 — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) August 19, 2024

According to the California Highway Patrol, the children, Willow and Wyman Bryant, were allegedly taken by Tiffany Bryant, 39, and David James, 53. They were believed to be traveling in a champagne-colored 2008 Buick Enclave with paper license plates.