All Aboard the Halloween Limited, a Spooky Rail Trip

What to Know Fish Camp

Roll through the Sierra National Forest on Oct. 29, 30, or 31

$40 adult, $20 children ages 3 to 15; you'll board around 6 p.m. and be back at 8 for an "outdoor spooky storytime"

HOLIDAY TRAINS? When we try and imagine a special, limited-time railroad trip, we likely picture old-timey cars, and a steam engine, too, all covered in boughs, holly, and bows. Santa may be nearby, and perhaps some elves, and there might be Christmas carols lending the whole scene a nostalgic hum. But trains do definitely roll on other major holidays, and sometimes those locomotives add a few creatively placed cobwebs, and pumpkins, and skeletons, and the other eeky details that say the end of October is on fast and frightful approach.

THE YOSEMITE MOUNTAIN SUGAR PINE RAILROAD... is one of those classic California rail experiences, and the train is ready to chugga-chugga into the final weekend of October with some oh-so-spooky rides. In fact, the Halloween Limited will be rolling over three days, Oct. 29, 30, and 31, so families in search of a fresh-air'd adventure have a few choices, date-wise (especially those households who want to be home in time for trick-or-treating). But wait: There will be trick-or-treating at the train's shops, and goodie bags, too, to enjoy. Also? Dinner will be served, giving riders a chance to chow down on hot dogs, hamburgers, or a veggie option, plus some chips and coleslaw. Oh yes, and supper ends with a sweet, too.

SEEKING A SWEET EXPRESSION... of the season, one that has vintage vibes, picture-taking opportunities, and visit to the beautiful area that's just outside of Yosemite National Park? Put Fish Camp on your list for October's final weekend, but do secure those tickets in advance.