Fatherhood is an offer Al Pacino won't refuse.

The Godfather star shared his feelings about expecting his first baby with girlfriend Noor Alfallah at 83 years old, making him a father to four children.

"It's very special," Pacino said in a video published by the Daily Mail June 6. "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

Pacino's rep confirmed Alfallah's pregnancy, which is eight months along, to E! News on May 30.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Hollywood is full of famous dads, including some that have welcomed their little ones over the age of 60. Access Hollywood is taking a look at some A-list fathers you need to know more about, from Al Pacino to Robert De Niro and more!

Pacino and Alfallah, 29, sparked romance rumors back in April 2022 when they were spotted leaving the Felix Restaurant in Venice, Calif. together. Prior to dating Pacino, Alfallah was in a relationship with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger for a year before they split in 2018.

As for Pacino, the Scarface actor is also father to Julie Pacino, 33, with ex Jan Tarrant, as well as Anton Pacino, 22, and Olivia Pacino, 22, with ex Beverly D'Angelo.

Famous Dads Who Had Babies Later in Life

Pacino isn't the only celebrating his new fatherhood journey. His The Irishman co-star Robert De Niro, who welcomed his seventh child in May, sent his well-wishes to his longtime friend.

"He's a few years older than me," De Niro, 79, said during the June 1 episode of Today. "God bless him. Very happy for him."

And when it comes to being a father, Pacino gives it his all.

"I'm responsible to them," he told The New Yorker in 2014. "I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."