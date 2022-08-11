Justice Department Seeks to Unseal Search Warrant of Trump's Mar-a-Lago

The Justice Department has asked a court to unseal the search warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.

Garland cited the “substantial public interest in this matter” in announcing the request at a hastily scheduled Justice Department news conference.

NBC News has reported the search of Mar-a-Lago was tied to classified information Trump allegedly took with him from the White House to his Palm Beach resort in January 2021.

Trump and his allies quickly sought to cast the search as a weaponization of the criminal justice system and a Democratic-driven effort to keep him from winning another term in 2024 — though the Biden White House said it had no prior knowledge and current FBI Director Christopher Wray was appointed by Trump five years ago.

A senior government official told NBC News that FBI agents were acting on a warrant at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump's golf club and "winter White House," for most of the day Monday. NBC 6's Cristian Benavides joins LX News from West Palm Beach, Florida.

