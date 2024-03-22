A scenic Gold Country train ride is rolling into a new season

What to Know Weekend excursion rides at Railtown 1897 State Historic Park begin over the first weekend of April 2024

The 45-minute round-trip journey through the scenic hills of Gold Country

The season will now run through October, a longer window for the popular attraction

SPRINGTIME IS WILDFLOWER TIME... in several pretty pockets of the Sierra foothills, as hikers, picnickers, Gold Country historians, and dedicated road-trippers know. And while there are numerous notable ways to connect with the colorful blossoms and lovely views, a singular conveyance stands apart. It's a vintage train, the sort of fabled and film-famous transportation synonymous with Railtown 1897 State Historic Park. Fans of the picturesque Jamestown attraction know that April is the month to watch for, for that's when everything around the park begins to "spring" to life, all to allow visitors to head into the golden backcountry on a 45-minute round trip. But there's a tantalizing twist in 2024, a delightful development that should please people eager to enjoy a fall ride: The season will push on a bit further, into October, making for a lengthy window of weekend excursions.

OPENING WEEKEND... is toot-tooting in the near distance, so plan to make your way to the park on April 6 and 7. There will be some special happenings in honor of the seasonal kick-off; three Sierra Railway cars — you might recognize them from Tinseltown classics like "High Noon" and "Petticoat Junction" — will be open to visitors while "vintage railroad equipment" will be on view. And if you're a "Little House on the Prairie" fan? Caboose No. 7, which was seen in the wholesome show, will be open to riders, though tickets are limited. Learn more about one of the Golden State's best-loved railway gems, a park that gives longtime locomotive mavens a deeper look at some terrific trains as well as their notable turns on the silver screen.