'Whitey' Bulger Prison Letters: Love for Trump, Disdain for Mueller - NBC 7 San Diego
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

'Whitey' Bulger Prison Letters: Love for Trump, Disdain for Mueller

Bulger railed against former special counsel Robert Mueller

Published 2 hours ago

    Jane Flavell Collins/AP
    In this courtroom sketch, James "Whitey" Bulger sits at his sentencing hearing in federal court in Boston, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2013.

    In the final months of his life, James "Whitey" Bulger wrote letters from prison offering his thoughts on a range of subjects. His faltering health. His longtime girlfriend. His wish for a peaceful death.

    But there was another topic that the notorious Boston crime boss returned to again and again: President Donald Trump. In several handwritten letters shared with NBC News, Bulger expressed gushing praise for Trump, offering rave reviews of the president's foreign policy and combative relationship with the media.

    "Trump is tough and fights back instead of bowing down to pressure — and caving in to press!" Bulger wrote in August 2018. "U.S. agrees with him press attacking and his reaction increases his popularity — He has my vote so far."

    The legendary gangster, who was beaten to death inside a West Virginia prison cell last fall, was an ardent Trump supporter and fan of conservative media figures such as Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity, according to the letters shared with NBC News.

