Trump, Politicians React to Shooting at Calif. Garlic Fest.

A deadly shooting at an annual garlic festival in Gilroy, California has sparked reactions from President Donald Trump, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other politicians.

"Law Enforcement is at the scene of the shootings in Gilroy, California," Trump tweeted late Sunday. "Reports that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!"

As of Sunday night four people had died, including the gunman, and at least 11 others were injured. Authorities still consider the situation to be active as they continue to search for a possible second suspect.

Shortly after Trump tweeted, Gov. Newsom called the shooting "nothing short of horrific."

3 Dead in Shooting at Garlic Festival in Gilroy, Calif.

Four people were killed, including one suspect, and at least 15 others were shot at a garlic festival in Gilroy, California. (Published 7 minutes ago)

"Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community," Newsom said. "My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement's efforts and their continues work as this situation develops."

Sen. Kamala Harris also reacted to the shooting.

"Simply horrific," Harris tweeted. "I'm grateful to the first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy, and my thoughts are with that community tonight. Our country has a gun violence epidemic that we cannot tolerate."

'He Was Ready to Do Some Damage': Witness Describes Gilroy, Calif. Shooting