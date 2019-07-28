Multiple Injuries Reported in Shooting at Calif. Garlic Festival

Police and emergency personnel late Sunday responded to reports of a shooting involving multiple victims at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California.

Ambulance crews were told 11 people were down in an active shooter incident at Gilroy's Christmas Hill Park. As of 7:30 p.m. the situation was still active, according to Gilroy police.

Officials with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center said they recieved two major trauma victims from St. Louise Hospital in Gilroy and were expecting three more victims from ambulances and helicopters.

Police are responding to reports of a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. (Published 48 minutes ago)

One witness told NBC Bay Area he was on his way out when he felt a bullet pass by his head, and when he turned around, he saw everyone running.

A reunification center was set up at nearby Gavilan College in parking lot B, according to Gilroy police.

The annual festival was wrapping up its third and final day when reports of the shooting came in.

San Jose police units were responding to the scene to assist, according to a tweet from Mayor Sam Liccardo.

No further details were immediately available.