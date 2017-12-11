Trump Accusers to Share Stories on 'Megyn Kelly Today'

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington.

Three women who have publicly accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct will sit down Monday with NBC's Megyn Kelly to address their claims.

In an exclusive interview on "Megyn Kelly Today," Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Cooks will share their stories, which range from groping to making lewd propositions.

Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations, which date back three decades, and has publicly accused the women of lying. According to The New York Times, Trump has also recently denied to some political allies that it was him in a 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape where he was recorded bragging about crude and degrading behavior toward women, even though he directly confirmed the remarks and apologized for them a month before the presidential election last year. More than a dozen women stepped forward during the 2016 elections to allege sexual misconduct by Trump.

Responding to NBC News, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said: "The president addressed these accusations directly during the campaign and we have no changes."

Later Monday morning, a group of women who have also publicly accused Trump of sexual harassment and assault will hold a press conference in New York City to call for accountability and a congressional investigation of sexual misconduct by the president.

"The women will share their firsthand accounts of President Trump groping, fondling, forcibly kissing, humiliating and harassing women. They are among the at least sixteen women who have come forward to accuse the president of sexual misconduct. Their disturbing allegations came to light before the post-Weinstein era of accountability for sexual misconduct and the rise of the #MeToo movement," wrote Brave New Films, which has produced a documentary featuring the womens' stories. The event will be live-streamed.

The women’s press conference comes amid a torrent of sexual misconduct allegations that have toppled high-profile men in news, politics and entertainment, among them, Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, Louis C.K., Russell Simmons and Kevin Spacey.

This past week alone three U.S. politicians announced their resignations over allegations of misconduct.

Democratic Rep. John Conyers, of Michigan, a civil rights hero who'd been the House's longest-serving current member, resigned after facing sexual harassment allegations.

Republican Rep. Trent Franks, of Arizona, resigned as well, effective Jan. 3, after admitting he had asked two female staff aides about becoming a surrogate mother.

Senator Al Franken, a rising political star only weeks ago, reluctantly announced he's resigning from Congress, succumbing to a torrent of sexual harassment allegations and evaporating support from fellow Democrats. But he fired a defiant parting shot at Trump and other Republicans he said have survived much worse accusations.

Last week, Time Magazine named the people who spoke up about sexual misconduct as its Person of the Year for 2017.



On Tuesday, Alabama residents will vote in a U.S. Senate election in which the Republican candidate, Roy Moore, has been accused of sexual misconduct with teenagers decades ago when he was a county prosecutor. Moore has denied the allegations, and he has found support from President Trump in recent days.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday broke the Trump administration line when she said 16 women who have accused Trump of sexual impropriety have the right to be heard.

"I know that he was elected," Haley said on CBS’ "Face the Nation." "But, you know, women should always feel comfortable coming forward. And we should all be willing to listen to them.”

