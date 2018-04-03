Panera Bread's Website Leaked Customer Records: Report - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Panera Bread's Website Leaked Customer Records: Report

"Our investigation is continuing, but there is no evidence of payment card information nor a large number of records being accessed or retrieved," Panera Bread Chief Information Officer John Meister told Reuters.

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Panera Bread's Website Leaked Customer Records: Report
    Steven Senne/AP, File
    In this April 12, 2017, file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Panera Bread restaurant in Natick, Mass.

    Panera Bread's website leaked customer records for at least eight months, according to cybersecurity blog KrebsOnSecurity, which claimed that millions of accounts were affected. Panera Bread disputed that number, telling Reuters that the company believed fewer than 10,000 had been potentially affected.

    KrebsonSecurity reported that the records included names, email and physical addresses, birthdays and the last four digits of customers' credit card numbers. The blog cited a security researcher who said he first told Panera about the vulnerable data on Panerabread.com back in August 2017.

    "Our investigation is continuing, but there is no evidence of payment card information nor a large number of records being accessed or retrieved," Panera Bread Chief Information Officer John Meister told Reuters.

    Get More at CNBC.com

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices