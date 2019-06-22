Mom, 2 Toddlers Found Dead in Smoke-Filled NYC Home: Police - NBC 7 San Diego
Mom, 2 Toddlers Found Dead in Smoke-Filled NYC Home: Police

The three were found at a home in Arrochar around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police

By Ken Buffa

Published 9 minutes ago

    News 4

    A mother and her two young boys were found dead in a "smoke-filled" home on Staten Island and police are calling their deaths a homicide. 

    Police responding to a 911 call reporting an assault in progress at a home on Palisade Street in Arrochar around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday discovered a small fire burning, Assistant Chief Kenneth Corey of the NYPD's Patrol Borough Staten Island said at a press conference. 

    A 36-year-old woman and her sons, ages 2 and 3, were found dead in one room in the home, Corey said. The mom suffered trauma to the head, a source told NBC 4 New York. 

    Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which had filled the home with smoke, according to Corey. 

    Police believe the mother was an active military member, Corey said.  

    An investigation determined a 36-year-old man believed to be the father of the children was found walking along the Verrazzano Bridge around 7:48 a.m. on Saturday, he added. 

    The man was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation, he said. He is also believed to be an active member of the U.S. military, according to police. 

    Police didn't immediately provide additional details or say whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the three deaths. 

    The city's Medical Examiner will determine how the woman and her children died. An investigation is ongoing. 

