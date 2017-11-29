Longtime 'Today' Anchor Matt Lauer Terminated by NBC News

Matt Lauer, a morning news mainstay for more than two decades, has been terminated from NBC News after a colleague reported sexual misconduct in the workplace, co-anchor Savannah Guthrie announced Wednesday as the "Today" show opened.

Guthrie said she learned about the news shortly before the show went on air, and added that she was heartbroken for her "dear, dear friend" Lauer, as well as the woman whose allegations NBC News found credible.

"We are grappling with a dilemma that so many people have faced these last few weeks: How do you reconcile your love for someone with the revelation that they have behaved badly?" Guthrie said.

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in a memo that Lauer's alleged conduct was "a clear violation of our company's standards." He did not reveal specifics on what Lauer was accused of.

Top News: Demonstrators Protest Tax Reform Legislation

Lack said the organization also has reason to believe that the detailed complaint received about Lauer Monday night "may not have been an isolated incident."

NBC Owned Television Stations has reached out to a representative of Lauer's for comment on the termination and Lack's statement.



Lauer's termination came suddenly — he had been slated to host the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting with "Today" show co-anchors Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker Wednesday night. It wasn't immediately clear who would replace Lauer.

NBC had noted on its broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade last week that Lauer has hosted the event for the past 20 years.



Lauer was co-anchor of the "Today" show for nearly 21 years, since his debut in the role Jan. 6, 1997. He has interviewed

He is the second leading morning news host in two weeks to lose his job after facing sexual misconduct allegations, following Charlie Rose, who was fired by CBS News last week, as well as by PBS. Several women who spoke to The Washington Post detailed a pattern of work-related sexual misconduct by Rose, who issued an apology.

CBS, PBS Fires Charlie Rose Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The decision comes a day after eight women accused Charlie Rose of sexually inappropriate behavior. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017)

But they are far from the only media figures to have lost their jobs after being accused of sexual misconduct. Bill O'Reilly and Roger Ailes were ousted from Fox News in the last two years, and NBC News fired contributor Mark Halperin, a major political journalist and pundit, after he was accused of sexual misconduct by women he had previously worked with at ABC News.

The news came as a shock to many who posted their reactions online, including President Donald Trump, who tweeted "Wow" and attacked NBC for "putting out so much Fake News."

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, which he's denied, but he did apologize last year for a 2005 video in which he told then-NBC personality Billy Bush he could do anything to women when you're famous, including grabbing them by the genitals.





Here is Andy Lack's full statement as read on "Today":

Dear colleagues, on Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. It represented, after serious review, a clear violation of our company's standards. As a result, we've decided to terminate his employment.

While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over twenty years he's been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident.

Our highest priority is to create a workplace environment where everyone feels safe and protected, and to ensure that any actions that run counter to our core values are met with consequences, no matter who the offender. We are deeply saddened by this turn of events.

But we will face it together as a news organization - and do it in as transparent a manner as we can.