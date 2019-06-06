Dominican Republic Resort Claims Delaware Woman Who Says She Was Attacked Demanded Millions - NBC 7 San Diego
Dominican Republic Resort Claims Delaware Woman Who Says She Was Attacked Demanded Millions

Tammy Lawrence-Daley of Delaware says she was brutally beaten at the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana Hotel

Published 2 hours ago

    A hotel in the Dominican Republic where a Delaware woman alleged she was brutally beaten and left for dead in January claims she demanded $2.2 million before going public with her story, NBC News reported.

    The Majestic Elegance Punta Cana Hotel said in a statement that "after receiving no positive response," Tammy Lawrence-Daley disclosed her version of the incident "four months after it happened."

    When Lawrence-Daley was found in a restricted area of ​​the hotel in January, she had bruises on her face and "had broken the nail on her little finger," according to the hotel.

    "She had no scratches or other signs of violence on her body and still had her purse and cell phone with her, after which the local police were informed and soon arrived at the scene," the hotel said, adding an ambulance was called to take her to the hospital.

    Last week, Lawrence-Daley shared graphic photos of her bloodied in a hospital bed and detailed an hours-long assault by a man she says was wearing the resort's uniform.

