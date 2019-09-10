Israel PM Seeks to Annex Parts of West Bank 'In Coordination' With US - NBC 7 San Diego
WATCH LIVE: 
Remembering Lives Lost on 9/11
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Israel PM Seeks to Annex Parts of West Bank 'In Coordination' With US

The move, an apparent last-ditch attempt to attract right-wing voters before Israel heads to the polls in an unprecedented repeat election next week, risks shattering the fragile status quo in the volatile region.

Published Sep 10, 2019 at 9:28 AM

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Israel PM Seeks to Annex Parts of West Bank 'In Coordination' With US
    AP
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office, Sunday, May 12, 2019.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday that he may annex the Jordan Valley and other parts of the occupied West Bank "in coordination" with the United States — a move that risks shattering the fragile status quo in the volatile region, NBC News reported. 

    "This is a historic opportunity to apply sovereignty to communities in Judea and Samaria," he told reporters in Jerusalem Tuesday, referring to the West Bank. 

    "I request a mandate to apply Jewish sovereignty to all communities and I intend to do so in coordination with the United States," he said, adding that the U.S. would present its long-awaited Israel-Palestinian peace plan a few days after the election. 

    The announcement was an apparent last-ditch attempt to attract right-wing voters before Israel heads to the polls in an unprecedented repeat election next week. Parliament was dissolved following an April vote in which Netanyahu failed to cobble together a government.

    In Photos: Hurricane Dorian Devastates Bahamas

    [NATL]In Photos: Hurricane Dorian Devastates Bahamas
    Jose Jimenez/Getty Images
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices