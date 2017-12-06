New Wildfire Breaks Out Near Freeway, LA's Getty Center

Firefighters are battling a raging 50-acre brush fire that's shut down the 405 Freeway near the world-famous Getty Center, prompting mandatory evacuations for residents and partially shutting down the busy freeway.

The blaze, dubbed the Skirball Fire, was reported at 4:52 a.m. Wednesday. It was accompanied by Santa Ana winds of 25 mph, which have helped spur several devastating wildfires across Southern California this week.

Residents by Casiano Road and Linda Flora Drive have been ordered to evacuate, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Residents near Mandeville Canyon and Sullivan Canyon should be prepared to as well.

All northbound lanes of the 405 near the Getty Center have been closed until further notice. Traffic has been diverted to exit on Santa Monica Boulevard.

The 405 Freeway was blocked from the 101 Freeway to the 10 Freeway on both sides, including all on and off ramps. The eastbound and westbound entrances to the 405 Freeway from the 10 Freeway are closed as well. Get the latest on traffic information here.

All Santa Monica-Malibu Los Angeles Unified School District and Conejo Unified School District schools will be closed Wednesday due to the fire. Oakwood School and Marymount High School also announced closures for Wednesday classes.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported, although the museum is threatened and closed to the public Wednesday. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Getty Center is a 20-year-old complex of dramatic buildings made largely out of beige travertine stone surrounding an intricate garden. It has a sweeping view of Los Angeles from the hills in the east to the sea in the west and contains American, European and Asian art.

"Air filtration systems are protecting the galleries from smoke. We continue to monitor the situation and will issue updates as we have them," the museum tweeted.