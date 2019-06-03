Girlfriend's 'Bombshell' Info Helped in Case of Man Who Killed Daughters

The girlfriend of Chris Watts, the Colorado man serving multiple life sentences for murdering his pregnant wife and two daughters, played a main role in solidifying investigators' suspicions that he was involved with their disappearance, NBC News reported.

"Nichol Kessinger turned out to have information that I can best describe as being a bombshell," said Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke in an interview that aired on Investigation Discovery Sunday night.

Watts pleaded guilty in November to murdering his wife Shanann Watts, who was pregnant, and his daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, and is serving three consecutive life sentences.

When Shanann, Bella and Celeste went missing last August, local media descended, and Watts begged on camera for the safe return of his family.

Christopher Watts Gets Life in Prison for Killing Pregnant Wife, 2 Daughters