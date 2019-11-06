For 7th Year in a Row, More People Left California Than Moved in

California may be the Golden State, but it seems to be losing some of its shine for some people who are opting to pack up and move to other states. Kris Sanchez reports.

For 7th Year in a Row, More People Left Calif. Than Moved in: Data

California may be the Golden State, but it seems to be losing some of its shine for some people who are opting to pack up and move to other states.

For the seventh straight year, more people left California than moved in, according to new census data. More than 86,000 people left California for Texas, nearly 70,000 left for Arizona and about 55,000 left for Washington.

In a recent University of California, Berkeley poll, 52% of registered voters said they've considered leaving the state for some of the following reasons:

71% cite the high cost of housing

58% cite high taxes

46% cite political culture (particularly conservatives who say the state's policies are not in line with their own)

Despite the population decline, according to the California Legislative Analyst's Office, the state is adding people at the higher income level, with most of them moving to the San Francisco Bay Area.