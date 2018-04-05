Tour Bus Overturns on Way to Masters; Driver Charged With DUI: Police - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Tour Bus Overturns on Way to Masters; Driver Charged With DUI: Police

Seven people were transported to Augusta University Medical Center, the hospital confirmed, adding that five were in serious condition

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Tour Bus Overturns on Way to Masters; Driver Charged With DUI: Police
    Melissa Richter Baldwin
    Police and emergency crews respond to an overturned tour bus outside Augusta, Georgia, on April 5, 2018.

    Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.

    The bus driver has been charged with DUI.

    Georgia State Patrol officials told news outlets that the bus carrying 18 people crashed on Interstate 20 around 8:45 a.m. Thursday. Sixty-one-year-old Steven Hoppenbrouwer is also charged with failure to maintain lane.


    Authorities say Hoppenbrouwer ran off the side of the road and overcorrected before the bus overturned on the median.

    WJBF-TV reports the Augusta University Medical Center says five patients were seriously injured and two are in fair condition. The station reports seven other people are either in fair or critical condition at another hospital.

    The bus is owned by Executive Limousine.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices