Body Cams Capture Florida Officers Saving Life of Choking Baby

A group of police officers in Florida are being called heroes after saving the life of a toddler who was choking on a snack cracker.

Officials from the Kissimmee Police Department released body cam footage showing the moments last Saturday when Amanda Zimmerman handed her 18-month-old son MJ to officers after he started choking on a goldfish cracker and was not breathing.

"I was just beside myself," Zimmerman told NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

Officers were able to put the child on is back and performed CPR before Fire Rescue crews arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was able to recover and is reportedly doing okay.

"Being without oxygen for that long and then just coming out…he didn't miss a beat," Zimmerman said. "God put them where they needed to be.”

Zimmerman said she plans on taking a CPR class as a result of this incident.