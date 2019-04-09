Ice Cream Lovers Rejoice: Tuesday Is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's - NBC 7 San Diego
Ice Cream Lovers Rejoice: Tuesday Is Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's

Most Ben & Jerry's shops will serve up the freebies from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday

By Jack Thurston

Published 2 hours ago

    Toby Talbot/AP
    A youngster battles with an ice cream cone in front of the Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop in Montpelier, Vt., Tuesday, April 25, 2006. The ice cream maker held its annual free cone day around the world and expects to give away more than a million cones.

    Tuesday is something of a holiday for ice cream lovers—Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s.

    Forty years ago, the Vermont-based company gave out free ice cream cones to customers, as a thank you for their support during Ben & Jerry’s first year in business in downtown Burlington.

    Free Cone Day has grown in popularity ever since, expanding to scoop shops worldwide.

    "We’ll have about a million people—a million people—come in for free cones," Matthew McCarthy, the CEO of Ben & Jerry’s said in an interview with necn. "And to me, that’s super exciting, and also a little bit humbling: the fact that this is a business that started right here in Burlington and now touches the lives of a million people in just one day."

    Most scoop shops will serve up the freebies from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday, but the company noted it is a good idea to make sure your local shop is participating.

    Ben & Jerry’s has made that info available here.

      

