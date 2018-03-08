Fla. School Shooting Survivor Hailed as Hero Back in ICU

Anthony Borges, the 15-year-old who was shot five times during the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, remains hospitalized and was back in the ICU.

A student credited with saving the lives of at least 20 others during the school shooting in Parkland last month has taken a turn for the worse in his recovery, according to a teacher and a hospital official.

Anthony Borges, the 15-year-old who was shot five times during the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, remains hospitalized and was back in the ICU on a ventilator Thursday, teacher Marilyn Rule tweeted Wednesday.

"Please continue prayers for Anthony," Rule tweeted. "He had an emergency surgery today and another scheduled for tomorrow! He needs lots of prayers."

Broward Health spokeswoman Jennifer Smith confirmed Thursday that Borges' condition became critical overnight and he was transferred to the ICU.

His family's attorney hasn't responded to a request for information.

A GoFundMe page set up for his family said Borges saved about 20 other students as he attempted to close and lock a classroom door. He ended up shot in both legs, had his upper left thigh bone shattered, and had a bullet go through his back.

Earlier this week, an attorney for Borges said he and his family had filed notice that they are suing the Broward Sheriff's Office, the school resource officer, the Broward County school system and the principal at Stoneman Douglas for failing to protect him and other students from the gunman who killed 17.

Attorney Alex Arreaza wrote that Borges still can't walk and has "a great deal of difficulty performing rudimentary tasks for himself."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.