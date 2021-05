The northbound 5 Freeway was closed Saturday morning north of Los Angeles due to an asphalt tanker spill.

About 1,000 gallons of asphalt spilled on the road near Gorman. The northbound 5 Freeway is closed south of Highway 138.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

At around 1:30 p.m. Caltrans said on a tweet that one lane out of four is now open, but encouraged people to continue to avoid the area.

At 3:15 p.m., all lanes were reopened and Caltrans advised, "Please drive safely to your destination."

FINAL UPDATE: All lanes of NB I-5 at SR-138 are now OPEN. Please drive safely to your destination. https://t.co/CsNSzpEDOm — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) May 1, 2021

No injuries were reported.