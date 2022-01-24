lottery winner

$3M Lottery Winner Stumbles Upon Jackpot Notification in Her Spam Folder

Laura Spears bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket online, correctly picking the five white balls drawn on New Year's Eve

Michigan Lottery Laura Spears
A Michigan woman nearly missed out on her $3 million prize because her notification email landed in her spam folder.

Laura Spears, 55, bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket online, correctly picking the five white balls drawn on New Year's Eve — 02-05-30-46-61. With those picks, she won the game's $1 million second-place prize that a separate drawing multiplied to $3 million.


“I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket,” Spears told MiLotteryConnect. “A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account."

This article tagged under:

lottery winnermega millionslaura spears
