Maine State Police

2 Mass. Hikers Found Dead After Apparent Fall in Maine's Acadia National Park

A search for the Rutland couple began on Friday evening after family members reported them overdue

By Shauna Golden

Acadia National Park sign winter
NBC10 Boston/necn

The bodies of two hikers were found Saturday in Acadia National Park after being reported missing Friday night, authorities said.

The woman, 30, and man, 28, from Rutland, Massachusetts, appeared to have fallen about 100 feet along an ice-covered cliff on Dorr Mountain, according to the National Park Service.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The pair of hikers haven't been identified.

U.S. & World

US-Mexico border 19 hours ago

Biden Is on His Heels Amid a Migrant Surge at Mexico Border

Miami Beach 14 hours ago

City of Miami Beach Declares State of Emergency in Response to Spring Break Crowds

The search for the couple began Friday evening when family members reported them overdue -- they had been scheduled to check out of their hotel and return their vehicle Friday afternoon, according to a news release from the park service.

They were last heard from around noon on Thursday, when the woman told family members about wanting to hike Cadillac Mountain during a phone call with family members, authorities said. Cadillac Mountain is near Dorr Mountain.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter that has thermal imaging technology was brought in from Cape Cod for the search Friday night into Saturday, but didn't find anyone on the north and east sides of Dorr and Cadillac mountains, authorities said.

On Saturday morning, the search began on the ground with 15 volunteers from Mount Desert Island Search and Rescue, park staff and a helicopter from the Maine Forest Service, according to authorities. Searchers on foot found the bodies Saturday morning.

The incident remains under investigation by Maine State Police and the Bar Harbor Police Department.

This article tagged under:

Maine State PoliceMainehikers
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us