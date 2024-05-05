2 bodies found inside an encampment trench in Northridge

Two bodies were discovered inside an encampment in Northridge Sunday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at a residence on the 8700 block of N. Lindley Avenue at approximately 10:38 a.m. where they found the two victims.

A “white powder substance” was seen inside the encampment and was later determined to include fentanyl, according to LAFD.

"Upon further discovery, we found a powder which with the assurance of our hazardous material squad we determined to have portions of fentanyl and were able to mitigate that secure it and we disposed of that," said LAFD Battalion Chief Scott Hilton.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

LAFD brought a hazardous materials team and Urban Search and Rescue to assist with the investigation and to recover the bodies.

The bodies found were two adult males with no signs of foul play, according to first responders.