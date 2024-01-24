11 deals for National Peanut Butter Day to stir up the savings

Peanut butter lovers are a pretty loyal bunch — especially to their preferred texture — and their love for the salty spread typically runs deep. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to enjoy it in all its ooey-gooey goodness, including both savory and sweet options.

In honor of National Peanut Butter Day, which falls on Wednesday, Jan. 24, food brands and restaurants are stirring up some tempting deals to satiate every type of peanut butter craving. Here’s a look at a few of the deals our taste buds can’t wait to enjoy.

Compartés

For one day only (Jan. 24), Compartés is offering TODAY.com readers 15% off the brand’s peanut butter chocolate products using the code TODAY15.

Doughy

Doughy is giving TODAY.com readers 25% off its vegan cookie doughs, including the peanut butter flavor, on Jan. 24 using the code DOUGHYTODAY.

Dylan’s Candy Bar

TODAY.com readers can get 25% off Dylan’s Candy Bar’s OMG! Peanut Butter Chocolaty Clusters Bulk Bag on Jan. 24 using the code PB25. The discount is valid while supplies last and can’t be combined with other offers.

Insomnia Cookies

Now through Jan. 29, you can score a free classic cookie (like the Peanut Butter Chip Classic cookie) at Insomnia Cookies when you spend $5 or more and show the app. You can also take advantage of the offer when you place an order for local delivery using the app.

Justin’s

Justin's is known for its nut butters and candies, and the brand has a new product just in time for National Peanut Butter Day: Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Candy Pieces. The brand is doing a giveaway for the product on Instagram and you can enter by tagging a friend in the comments section.

KIND

TODAY.com readers can get 20% off select peanut butter products on the KIND Snacks website through Jan. 27 using code PBTODAY.

Magic Spoon

Peanut butter cereal? Yes, please! Magic Spoon has two peanut butter products — Peanut Butter Cereal and Chocolatey PB Treats — and TODAY.com readers can score 15% off them on National Peanut Butter Day using the code TODAY15.

McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream

McConnell’s has several delightful ice cream and cookie flavors, including a few peanut butter varieties. TODAY.com readers can get 15% off these flavors on Jan. 24 using the code TODAY15. To score the discount, you’ll need to order a minimum of four items.

Peanut Butter & Co.

Peanut Butter & Co. is running a giveaway on Instagram through Jan. 26. One winner will get a $50 gift card to the brand’s website and a $50 gift card to Nick’s ice cream. To enter, follow both brands on Instagram and tag a friend. You can also share the giveaway post on your Instagram story for an extra entry.

Quantum

TODAY.com readers can get 25% off Quantum’s Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Energy Squares using the code PBDAY25 through Feb. 15. You can also get free shipping on orders over $35 and a free gift on orders over $50.

Tiff’s Treats

Tiff’s Treats created the following custom code for TODAY.com readers — PBDAY — to help you score 20% off online and app orders (including peanut butter cookies) for local and pickup/delivery orders. The offer is valid through Jan. 31 and exclusions apply.

