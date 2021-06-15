Pat Collins

10 Years Later: NBC Washington's Pat Collins Catches Up With Banana Man

Pat Collins dressed up as grapes to rescue 14-year-old Bryan Thompson from a school suspension after he ran across the football field at half time in a banana costume. 

By Pat Collins

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's a bird, it's a plane... it's a banana?

Ten years ago News4’s Pat Collins dressed up as grapes to rescue 14-year-old Bryan Thompson from a school suspension after he ran across the football field at half time in a banana costume. 

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"In 48 years I have been a reporter on TV, I have done thousands of stories, but there is one story that keeps hanging around," Collins said.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 12 hours ago

Biden and Putin Agree to Reinstate Ambassadors, Resume Nuclear Talks

Facebook 3 hours ago

Facebook Scientists Say They Can Now Tell Where Deepfakes Have Come From

The video of Collins in a grapes suit interviewing Thompson, known as Banana Man, can be found on YouTube with more than 650,000 views.

Collins caught up with now 24-year-old Thompson who is pursuing a music career under the name Leon Knight.

The artist formerly known as Banana Man has experienced the ups and downs of the music business. Thompson has written, produced and performed on a new album called "Can’t it please be tomorrow?"

Like the album title, he is looking into the future. Thompson moved to Los Angeles and building his own recording studio there.

Those days at Colonial Forge High School now a memory, Thompson says he does not have any regrets about running across the field in a banana costume.

This article tagged under:

Pat Collins
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us