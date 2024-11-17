Man's attempt at motorcycle wheelie leaves woman paralyzed: San Diego police

A woman riding on the back of a motorcycle was paralyzed after the driver attempted to do a wheelie and they both fell off the bike, San Diego police said Saturday.

The accident occurred around 11 a.m. Friday at 8800 Kenamar Drive in the Miramar neighborhood of San Diego, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said a 22-year-old man driving a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle attempted to do a wheelie with a 34-year-old woman riding on the back, which caused them to fall off the bike.

The driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to a hospital after he suffered a foot injury and the passenger sustained a fractured vertebrae. She was paralyzed below the mid-back, the department said.

Authorities urged anyone with information related to the accident to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.