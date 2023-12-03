Your guide to holiday pop-up bars offering fun and festive drinks in San Diego

A white Christmas is something San Diegans are not often familiar with — and maybe that's a good thing!

Get outside and be grateful you don't have to drive in the snow to get to a plethora of holiday bars mushrooming up all over the city! Here are some limited-time holiday pop-up bars and bars transformed for the holiday season in San Diego.

🎅 The Duck Dive

The holiday frenzy is on daily from 4 p.m. to closing.

For the holiday season, Pacific Beach's watering hole, The Duck Dive has transformed into The Great Dickens Holiday Popup! The bar has transformed into a holiday oasis replete with copious Christmas decor, a Charles Dickens-inspired cocktail menu and quite likely the most gigantic Santa mug in the city. You and several friends can sip on "The Great Dickens" — apple cider, vodka and lemon juice — from Santa's noggin while also enjoying oysters or spicy crispy chicken.

☕ X Mas Bar San Diego

The bar opens on Wednesday-Friday from 4 p.m. to late and Saturday-Sunday from noon to late.

This all-new Christmas-themed bar is taking over the closed-down Tin Roof live music joint in downtown San Diego, which a spectacular, maximum display of Christmas-everything! Baubles and sparkles hang above revelers below ordering Christmas-themed drink and food. Drinks like a cool jingle juice and a hot Comet's cocoa are sure to get you in the holiday spirit. If you're hungry, try their Xmas dinner empanada or an Xmas morning cinnamon roll.

🎄 Cutwater Tasting Room and Kitchen

Runs through Dec. 31

Cutwater Tasting Room in Miramar is transforming into a ski-themed Holiday Lodge until Dec. 31! Their holiday menu boasts an attractive array of winter-time drinks like Koeke Coffee, Alpine Wine and Ole' Toddy.

🎁 The Grass Skirt

Prefer to enjoy the winter holidays from the tropics? Pacific Beach's speakeasy tiki bar is decked out in Christmas tiki for the "Sippin Santa" season. They're offering a variety of wintertime drinks — with a tropical twist like the Sharkey, made with vodka, aquavit, melon/walnut liqueurs, lime, and pineapple juices.

To make sure you grab a spot, reservations are available here.

🎅 Polite Provisions

Hours here

The popular and ritzy North Park bar is already a great backdrop for Christmas decor, and only becomes cozier with their holiday pop-up called "A Cocktail Carol." Their menu this year prides itself on a pumpkin-spice coquito, a chai whiskey beverage, agave hot chocolate, mulled wine and more.

☕ Parq Nightclub

Runs through Dec. 29

Enter Santa's Lair in this Gaslamp holiday speakeasy taking over the Parq Nightclub where both Santa and The Grinch have been known to make appearances. If you're planning to go, don't forget to buy tickets to reserve your time slot, with the option for a welcome cocktail and a keepsake glass. Come dressed in your wintry best as the photo-ops and Christmas backdrops abound. Enjoy holiday drinks like the Clausmopolitan or the Fireside Chat and even roast your own smores!