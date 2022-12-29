‘We're Happy to Be Alive': Family Picks Up Pieces After Christmas Day Fire in Pacific Beach

A young family escaped a Christmas morning fire in Pacific Beach that left their apartment with severe damage and destroyed everything they owned.

“Get out, get out, and get out fast. Protect the family, get the dogs and go,” Marcus Brown told NBC 7 as he recalled that day.

He said they were startled awake by police knocking on their door.

“I ran through the alley. I didn’t even put shoes on. Just ran,” said Molly Lecates.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The couple managed to save their dogs blue and little Frankie, their 17-month-old daughter Vada and themselves.

“We’re out, we’re safe, we have a lot of support,” Molly said.

“People were taking Instagram videos and getting their perfect shots, we were watching our house burn. It was kind of a unique feeling,” Marcus said.

While they retrieved a suitcase of clothes and personal effects, they are grateful to a firefighter who retrieved Molly’s engagement ring, Vada’s diaper bag, and Christmas presents.

“We’re blessed. We’re happy to be alive and healthy and together,” Marcus said.

The fire left more than 5,000 people without power, destroyed the building, and burned the two homes next to it. Two firefighters suffered minor burns.

The metro arson strike team is looking into the cause of the fire although investigators have not determined it to be arson.

Marcus, Molly and other neighbors NBC 7 spoke with all tell the same story that this construction site is plagued with transients who break in here at night to get underneath the second floor and stay out of the elements.

Marcus and Molly say it’s been a constant concern. The couple has complained to the city about it many times… as recently as four days before the fire.

“They’re not just like homeless they’re doing drugs, throwing stuff, they are yelling and screaming,” Molly said.

The couple operates a food truck for six months in San Diego and six months in Iowa. With no place to live here, they’ll return sooner than expected.

“We are happy that we have something to go back to and something stable for her to go back to and family and support,” Molly said.