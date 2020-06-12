protest

Yoga Protest to Take Place at Waterfront Park

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A peaceful yoga protest scheduled for Friday evening in San Diego will end with an 8 minute, 46 second-moment of silence in remembrance of George Floyd.

The yoga session will be led by D Jonz, Tabu Lanier and Victoria Sanchez – three respected Black yoga teachers in the city, the One Love Movement announced. Beginners and experts alike are able to join the event. Those who attend can practice, meditate or lay down.

Organizers recommend attendants take a mat or towel, their phones and earphones to follow along with the class. The class will also be available to follow live via Instagram.

Everyone who goes to the protest is urged to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The event is open to the public and is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. at Waterfront Park.

